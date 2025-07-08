Unternehmensverzeichnis
Square Yards
Square Yards Gehälter

Square Yardss Gehaltsbereich reicht von $2,754 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Informationstechnologe (IT) am unteren Ende bis $83,714 für einen Software-Engineering-Manager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Square Yards. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/30/2025

Informationstechnologe (IT)
$2.8K
Vertriebsingenieur
$12.1K
Software-Ingenieur
$25.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Software-Engineering-Manager
$83.7K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Square Yards ist Software-Engineering-Manager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $83,714. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Square Yards beträgt $18,844.

Weitere Ressourcen

