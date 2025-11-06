Unternehmensverzeichnis
Solarisbank
Solarisbank Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Berlin Metropolitan Region

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Berlin Metropolitan Region bei Solarisbank beläuft sich auf €83.5K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Solarisbanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Solarisbank
Software Engineer
Berlin, BE, Germany
Gesamt pro Jahr
€83.5K
Stufe
Triangle 1
Grundgehalt
€83.5K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
15 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Solarisbank?
Block logo
+€50.8K
Robinhood logo
+€78K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.7K
Verily logo
+€19.3K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Backend Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Solarisbank in Berlin Metropolitan Region liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €118,233. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Solarisbank für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Berlin Metropolitan Region beträgt €79,948.

