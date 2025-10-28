Unternehmensverzeichnis
SOFTSWISS
SOFTSWISS Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Poland bei SOFTSWISS beläuft sich auf PLN 183K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für SOFTSWISSs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/28/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
SOFTSWISS
Frontend Software Engineer
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
Gesamt pro Jahr
PLN 183K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
PLN 183K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei SOFTSWISS?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Enthaltene Titel

Frontend Software-Entwickler

Backend Software-Entwickler

Quality Assurance (QA) Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei SOFTSWISS in Poland liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von PLN 283,860. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei SOFTSWISS für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Poland beträgt PLN 176,928.

Weitere Ressourcen