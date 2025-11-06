Unternehmensverzeichnis
SoftServe Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Warsaw Metropolitan Area

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Warsaw Metropolitan Area bei SoftServe reicht von PLN 140K pro year für L2 bis PLN 272K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Warsaw Metropolitan Area beläuft sich auf PLN 265K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für SoftServes Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
(Einstiegslevel)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN 140K
PLN 138K
PLN 0
PLN 2.3K
L3
PLN 236K
PLN 236K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 272K
PLN 272K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Anzeigen 1 Weitere Stufen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei SoftServe in Warsaw Metropolitan Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von PLN 341,152. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei SoftServe für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Warsaw Metropolitan Area beträgt PLN 265,055.

