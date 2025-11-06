Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Warsaw Metropolitan Area bei SoftServe reicht von PLN 140K pro year für L2 bis PLN 272K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Warsaw Metropolitan Area beläuft sich auf PLN 265K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für SoftServes Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN 140K
PLN 138K
PLN 0
PLN 2.3K
L3
PLN 236K
PLN 236K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 272K
PLN 272K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
