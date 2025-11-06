Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Ukraine bei SoftServe reicht von UAH 420K pro year für L1 bis UAH 2.74M pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Ukraine beläuft sich auf UAH 2.13M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für SoftServes Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
UAH 420K
UAH 420K
UAH 0
UAH 0
L2
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.1K
UAH 0
L3
UAH 2.34M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 2.35M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 2.1K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen