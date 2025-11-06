Unternehmensverzeichnis
SoftServe
SoftServe Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Ukraine

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Ukraine bei SoftServe reicht von UAH 420K pro year für L1 bis UAH 2.74M pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Ukraine beläuft sich auf UAH 2.13M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für SoftServes Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
(Einstiegslevel)
UAH 420K
UAH 420K
UAH 0
UAH 0
L2
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.1K
UAH 0
L3
UAH 2.34M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 2.35M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 2.1K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei SoftServe?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

DevOps Engineer

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei SoftServe in Ukraine liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von UAH 3,511,452. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei SoftServe für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Ukraine beträgt UAH 2,131,953.

