Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Lviv Metropolitan Area bei SoftServe reicht von UAH 552K pro year für L1 bis UAH 2.15M pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Lviv Metropolitan Area beläuft sich auf UAH 2.01M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für SoftServes Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
UAH 552K
UAH 552K
UAH 0
UAH 0
L2
UAH 1.19M
UAH 1.19M
UAH 585.2
UAH 0
L3
UAH 2.55M
UAH 2.55M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 2.15M
UAH 2.14M
UAH 0
UAH 7K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
