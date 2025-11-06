Unternehmensverzeichnis
SoftServe
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  • Lviv Metropolitan Area

SoftServe Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Lviv Metropolitan Area

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Lviv Metropolitan Area bei SoftServe reicht von UAH 552K pro year für L1 bis UAH 2.15M pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Lviv Metropolitan Area beläuft sich auf UAH 2.01M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für SoftServes Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
(Einstiegslevel)
UAH 552K
UAH 552K
UAH 0
UAH 0
L2
UAH 1.19M
UAH 1.19M
UAH 585.2
UAH 0
L3
UAH 2.55M
UAH 2.55M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 2.15M
UAH 2.14M
UAH 0
UAH 7K
Anzeigen 1 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Block logo
+UAH 2.42M
Robinhood logo
+UAH 3.72M
Stripe logo
+UAH 836K
Datadog logo
+UAH 1.46M
Verily logo
+UAH 920K
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei SoftServe?

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

DevOps Engineer

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei SoftServe in Lviv Metropolitan Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von UAH 3,135,225. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei SoftServe für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Lviv Metropolitan Area beträgt UAH 2,006,544.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für SoftServe gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Arcesium
  • exadel
  • InvestCloud
  • Avtex
  • MedeAnalytics
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen