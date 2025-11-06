Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Krakow Metropolitan Area bei SoftServe reicht von PLN 191K pro year für L2 bis PLN 309K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Krakow Metropolitan Area beläuft sich auf PLN 246K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für SoftServes Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN 191K
PLN 191K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L3
PLN 239K
PLN 239K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 309K
PLN 309K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen