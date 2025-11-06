Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area bei SoftServe beträgt MX$710K pro year für L2. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area beläuft sich auf MX$764K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für SoftServes Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L2
MX$710K
MX$710K
MX$0
MX$0
L3
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L4
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
