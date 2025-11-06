Unternehmensverzeichnis
SoftServe
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  • Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

SoftServe Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area bei SoftServe beträgt MX$710K pro year für L2. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area beläuft sich auf MX$764K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für SoftServes Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
(Einstiegslevel)
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L2
MX$710K
MX$710K
MX$0
MX$0
L3
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L4
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
Anzeigen 1 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Block logo
+MX$1.11M
Robinhood logo
+MX$1.7M
Stripe logo
+MX$383K
Datadog logo
+MX$670K
Verily logo
+MX$421K
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei SoftServe?

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

DevOps Engineer

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei SoftServe in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von MXMX$25,610,376. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei SoftServe für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area beträgt MXMX$14,622,217.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für SoftServe gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Arcesium
  • exadel
  • InvestCloud
  • Avtex
  • MedeAnalytics
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen