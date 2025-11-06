Unternehmensverzeichnis
SoftServe
  • Colombia

SoftServe Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Colombia

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Colombia bei SoftServe beträgt COP 167.51M pro year für L2. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Colombia beläuft sich auf COP 200.61M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für SoftServes Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
(Einstiegslevel)
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L2
COP 167.51M
COP 162.8M
COP 0
COP 4.71M
L3
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L4
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei SoftServe?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

DevOps Engineer

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei SoftServe in Colombia liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von COP 221,065,455. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei SoftServe für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Colombia beträgt COP 200,607,008.

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Arcesium
  • exadel
  • InvestCloud
  • Avtex
  • MedeAnalytics
