Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Bulgaria bei SoftServe reicht von BGN 59.3K pro year für L2 bis BGN 61.9K pro year für L3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Bulgaria beläuft sich auf BGN 57.8K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für SoftServes Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
BGN 59.3K
BGN 56.3K
BGN 0
BGN 3K
L3
BGN 61.9K
BGN 61.9K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
