SoftServe
  • Bulgaria

SoftServe Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Bulgaria

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Bulgaria bei SoftServe reicht von BGN 59.3K pro year für L2 bis BGN 61.9K pro year für L3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Bulgaria beläuft sich auf BGN 57.8K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für SoftServes Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
(Einstiegslevel)
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
BGN 59.3K
BGN 56.3K
BGN 0
BGN 3K
L3
BGN 61.9K
BGN 61.9K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei SoftServe?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

DevOps Engineer

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei SoftServe in Bulgaria liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von BGN 129,178. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei SoftServe für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Bulgaria beträgt BGN 61,776.

