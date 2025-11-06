Unternehmensverzeichnis
SoftServe
SoftServe Unternehmensanalyst Gehälter in Poland

Die Unternehmensanalyst-Vergütung in Poland bei SoftServe beträgt PLN 209K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Poland beläuft sich auf PLN 211K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für SoftServes Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L3
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L4
PLN 209K
PLN 209K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei SoftServe?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Unternehmensanalyst bei SoftServe in Poland liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von PLN 291,896. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei SoftServe für die Position Unternehmensanalyst in Poland beträgt PLN 206,338.

