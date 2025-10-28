Unternehmensverzeichnis
Softeq
Softeq Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Poland bei Softeq beläuft sich auf PLN 214K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Softeqs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/28/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Softeq
Software Engineer
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
Gesamt pro Jahr
PLN 214K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
PLN 214K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
5 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Softeq?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Praktikumsgehälter

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Softeq in Poland liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von PLN 265,392. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Softeq für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Poland beträgt PLN 185,774.

Weitere Ressourcen