Socure
Socure Datenwissenschaftler Gehälter in New York City Area

Das mittlere Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütungspaket in New York City Area bei Socure beläuft sich auf $210K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Socures Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

Median-Paket
Socure
Data Scientist
New York, NY
Gesamt pro Jahr
$210K
Stufe
Lead Data Scientist
Grundgehalt
$210K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Socure?
+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Socure unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Datenwissenschaftler bei Socure in New York City Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $218,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Socure für die Position Datenwissenschaftler in New York City Area beträgt $160,000.

Weitere Ressourcen