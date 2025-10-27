Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Societe Generale reicht von ₹1.69M pro year für L1 bis ₹2.69M pro year für L7. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹1.96M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Societe Generales Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/27/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
₹1.69M
₹1.56M
₹2.7K
₹127K
L2
₹2.35M
₹2.19M
₹0
₹153K
L3
₹2.24M
₹2.05M
₹0
₹185K
L4
₹2.61M
₹2.39M
₹0
₹216K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
