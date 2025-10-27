Unternehmensverzeichnis
Societe Generale
Societe Generale Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Societe Generale reicht von ₹1.69M pro year für L1 bis ₹2.69M pro year für L7. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹1.96M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Societe Generales Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/27/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
(Einstiegslevel)
₹1.69M
₹1.56M
₹2.7K
₹127K
L2
₹2.35M
₹2.19M
₹0
₹153K
L3
₹2.24M
₹2.05M
₹0
₹185K
L4
₹2.61M
₹2.39M
₹0
₹216K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Societe Generale?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Societe Generale in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹3,661,308. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Societe Generale für die Position Software-Ingenieur in India beträgt ₹1,965,767.

Weitere Ressourcen