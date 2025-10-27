Die Produktmanager-Vergütung in India bei Societe Generale reicht von ₹4.93M pro year für L4 bis ₹4.6M pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹4.5M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Societe Generales Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/27/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
₹4.93M
₹4.58M
₹0
₹351K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
