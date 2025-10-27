Unternehmensverzeichnis
Societe Generale
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Produktmanager

  • Alle Produktmanager-Gehälter

Societe Generale Produktmanager Gehälter

Die Produktmanager-Vergütung in India bei Societe Generale reicht von ₹4.93M pro year für L4 bis ₹4.6M pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹4.5M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Societe Generales Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/27/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
₹4.93M
₹4.58M
₹0
₹351K
Anzeigen 3 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.73M
Stripe logo
+₹1.74M
Datadog logo
+₹3.04M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Societe Generale?

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Produktmanager Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktmanager bei Societe Generale in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹5,730,145. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Societe Generale für die Position Produktmanager in India beträgt ₹4,636,968.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Societe Generale gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • ICICI Bank
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Deutsche Bank
  • Bank of America
  • Associated Bank
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen