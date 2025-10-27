Unternehmensverzeichnis
Societe Generale
Societe Generale Produktdesigner Gehälter

Die Produktdesigner-Vergütung in France bei Societe Generale beträgt €49.7K pro year für L3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in France beläuft sich auf €49.2K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Societe Generales Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/27/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L3
€49.7K
€49.7K
€0
€0
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Anzeigen 3 Weitere Stufen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Enthaltene Titel

UX-Designer

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktdesigner bei Societe Generale in France liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €63,959. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Societe Generale für die Position Produktdesigner in France beträgt €42,513.

