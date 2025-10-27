Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in France bei Societe Generale reicht von €41.4K pro year für L1 bis €31.2K pro year für L3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in France beläuft sich auf €44.6K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Societe Generales Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/27/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
€41.4K
€38.6K
€0
€2.8K
L2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L3
€31.2K
€29.5K
€0
€1.7K
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
