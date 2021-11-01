Unternehmensverzeichnis
Societe Generale
Arbeiten Sie hier? Ihr Unternehmen beanspruchen

Societe Generale Gehälter

Societe Generale's Gehaltsbereich reicht von $19,391 in Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Software-Ingenieur am unteren Ende bis $250,000 für einen Finanzanalyst am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehälter von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Societe Generale. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 8/25/2025

$160K

Werden Sie bezahlt, nicht ausgespielt

Wir haben Tausende von Angeboten verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig Erhöhungen von 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+). Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihr Lebenslauf überprüfen von den echten Experten - Recruiter, die es täglich machen.

Software-Ingenieur
L1 $19.4K
L2 $26.1K
L3 $25.8K
L4 $27.6K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

Backend-Softwareingenieur

Full-Stack-Softwareingenieur

Data Scientist
Median $27.1K
Produktmanager
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Business Analyst
Median $20.7K
Produktdesigner
Median $56.6K

UX-Designer

Finanzanalyst
Median $250K
Projektmanager
Median $82.4K
Datenanalyst
$65.6K
Informationstechnologe (IT)
$149K
Investmentbanker
$28.1K
Rechtswesen
$189K
Unternehmensberater
$56.4K
Programmmanager
$240K
Cybersicherheitsanalyst
$76.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$197K
Lösungsarchitekt
$121K
Technischer Programm-Manager
$69.3K
Technischer Redakteur
$40.3K
Fehlt Ihre Position?

Suchen Sie nach allen Gehältern auf unserer Vergütungsseite oder fügen Sie Ihr Gehalt hinzu um die Seite freizuschalten.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Societe Generale is Finanzanalyst with a yearly total compensation of $250,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Societe Generale is $56,388.

Empfohlene Jobs

    Keine empfohlenen Jobs für Societe Generale gefunden

Verwandte Unternehmen

  • ICICI Bank
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Deutsche Bank
  • Bank of America
  • Associated Bank
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Andere Ressourcen