SmartThings
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  • Minneapolis-St. Paul Area

SmartThings Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area bei SmartThings reicht von $109K pro year für Software Engineer bis $192K pro year für Staff Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area beläuft sich auf $151K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für SmartThingss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Einstiegslevel)
$109K
$96.3K
$156
$12.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$145K
$122K
$0
$23.2K
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$192K
$156K
$0
$36.5K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei SmartThings?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei SmartThings in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $245,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei SmartThings für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area beträgt $150,000.

