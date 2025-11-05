Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area bei SmartThings reicht von $109K pro year für Software Engineer bis $192K pro year für Staff Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area beläuft sich auf $151K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für SmartThingss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Software Engineer
$109K
$96.3K
$156
$12.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$145K
$122K
$0
$23.2K
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$192K
$156K
$0
$36.5K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
