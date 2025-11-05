Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Toronto Area bei Slalom Build reicht von CA$99K pro year für Engineer bis CA$129K pro year für Senior Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Toronto Area beläuft sich auf CA$108K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Slalom Builds Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Engineer
CA$99K
CA$94.2K
CA$0
CA$4.8K
Senior Engineer
CA$129K
CA$122K
CA$0
CA$6.6K
Architect
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Architect
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
