Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Chicago Area bei Slalom Build reicht von $97.4K pro year für Engineer bis $189K pro year für Senior Architect. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Chicago Area beläuft sich auf $140K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Slalom Builds Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Engineer
$97.4K
$95.1K
$0
$2.3K
Senior Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Architect
$143K
$137K
$0
$5.8K
Senior Architect
$189K
$174K
$0
$15K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***