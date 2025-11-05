Unternehmensverzeichnis
Slalom Build
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  • Greater Chicago Area

Slalom Build Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Chicago Area

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Chicago Area bei Slalom Build reicht von $97.4K pro year für Engineer bis $189K pro year für Senior Architect. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Chicago Area beläuft sich auf $140K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Slalom Builds Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Engineer
(Einstiegslevel)
$97.4K
$95.1K
$0
$2.3K
Senior Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Architect
$143K
$137K
$0
$5.8K
Senior Architect
$189K
$174K
$0
$15K
Anzeigen 4 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Slalom Build?

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

Dateningenieur

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Slalom Build in Greater Chicago Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $188,500. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Slalom Build für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Chicago Area beträgt $129,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Slalom Build gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Censys
  • CoverMyMeds
  • Trading Technologies
  • Payspan
  • Intercom
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen