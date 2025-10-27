Unternehmensverzeichnis
Skai
Skai Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Israel bei Skai beläuft sich auf ₪334K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Skais Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/27/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Skai
Software Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Gesamt pro Jahr
₪334K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
₪334K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5-10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Skai?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Skai in Israel liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₪509,197. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Skai für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Israel beträgt ₪380,236.

