Unternehmensverzeichnis
SIX
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Cybersicherheitsanalyst

  • Alle Cybersicherheitsanalyst-Gehälter

SIX Cybersicherheitsanalyst Gehälter

Das mittlere Cybersicherheitsanalyst-Vergütungspaket bei SIX beläuft sich auf CHF 85.2K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für SIXs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/27/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
SIX
Cyber Security Engineer
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Gesamt pro Jahr
CHF 85.2K
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
CHF 80.9K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 4.3K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5-10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei SIX?
Block logo
+CHF 47.1K
Robinhood logo
+CHF 72.3K
Stripe logo
+CHF 16.2K
Datadog logo
+CHF 28.4K
Verily logo
+CHF 17.9K
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Cybersicherheitsanalyst Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Cybersicherheitsanalyst bei SIX liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CHF 136,143. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei SIX für die Position Cybersicherheitsanalyst beträgt CHF 85,193.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für SIX gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Bloomberg
  • Bittrex
  • Point72
  • Akuna Capital
  • DRW
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen