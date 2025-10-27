Unternehmensverzeichnis
SIX
SIX Produktmanager Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktmanager-Vergütungspaket in Switzerland bei SIX beläuft sich auf CHF 116K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für SIXs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/27/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
SIX
Senior Product Manager
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Gesamt pro Jahr
CHF 116K
Stufe
5
Grundgehalt
CHF 107K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 8.9K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
6 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei SIX?
Block logo
+CHF 47.1K
Robinhood logo
+CHF 72.3K
Stripe logo
+CHF 16.2K
Datadog logo
+CHF 28.4K
Verily logo
+CHF 17.9K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktmanager bei SIX in Switzerland liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CHF 124,699. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei SIX für die Position Produktmanager in Switzerland beträgt CHF 119,935.

Weitere Ressourcen