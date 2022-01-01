Unternehmensverzeichnis
Sinch
Sinch Gehälter

Sinch's Gehaltsbereich reicht von $6,466 in Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Projektmanager am unteren Ende bis $138,375 für einen Software-Ingenieur am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehälter von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Sinch. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 8/25/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Median $138K
Produktdesigner
Median $52.4K

UX-Designer

Kundenservice
$8.3K

Data Scientist
$114K
Produktmanager
$59.2K
Projektmanager
$6.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$83.6K
Lösungsarchitekt
$97.5K
Technischer Programm-Manager
$55.8K
Technischer Redakteur
$113K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sinch is Software-Ingenieur with a yearly total compensation of $138,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sinch is $71,396.

