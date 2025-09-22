Unternehmensverzeichnis
Sidecar Health
Sidecar Health Produktmanager Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktmanager-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Sidecar Health beläuft sich auf $217K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Sidecar Healths Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/22/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Sidecar Health
Senior Product Manager
Los Angeles - Orange County
Gesamt pro Jahr
$217K
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
$162K
Stock (/yr)
$35.4K
Bonus
$20K
Jahre im Unternehmen
0-1 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5-10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Sidecar Health?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktmanager bei Sidecar Health in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $250,350. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Sidecar Health für die Position Produktmanager in United States beträgt $220,000.

