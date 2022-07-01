Unternehmensverzeichnis
Shopgate
    • Über uns

    Shopgate offers a suite of modern commerce solutions with its brand retail.red, designed to activate the vision of innovative retailers to help them drive in-store traffic, lift revenue and create the ultimate customer experience while reducing the total cost of ownership. Powered by the retail.red platform, these commerce solutions are specifically designed for the custom needs and extensibility of mid-market retailers. What’s more, the solutions give forward-thinking retailers the edge needed to build true omnichannel experiences that today’s consumers demand.

    http://shopgate.com
    Website
    2009
    Gründungsjahr
    150
    Anzahl Mitarbeiter
    $10M-$50M
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

