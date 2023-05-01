Unternehmensverzeichnis
She's Well
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
Top-Einblicke
  • Teilen Sie etwas Einzigartiges über She's Well mit, das für andere hilfreich sein könnte (z.B. Interview-Tipps, Teamwahl, einzigartige Unternehmenskultur, etc).
    • Über uns

    She's Well offers a subscription model for fertility care, working with top-tier fertility centers to provide financing plans for testing, IVF, egg freezing, and sperm freezing. With 24/7 concierge care, the company aims to make the fertility journey less confusing and isolating. Infertility services are only available to 1%, and health plans usually don't cover treatments, which can cost $12,000 to $20,000 for IVF. She's Well aims to make fertility care more affordable and accessible to the 99%.

    https://sheswell.co
    Website
    2018
    Gründungsjahr
    126
    Anzahl Mitarbeiter
    $10M-$50M
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

    Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

    Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

    Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

    Empfohlene Stellenangebote

      Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für She's Well gefunden

    Ähnliche Unternehmen

    • Databricks
    • Tesla
    • DoorDash
    • Google
    • Roblox
    • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

    Weitere Ressourcen