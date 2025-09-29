Unternehmensverzeichnis
SES Satellites
SES Satellites Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei SES Satellites beträgt $111K pro year für 9. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $127K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für SES Satellitess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/29/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
8
Junior Engineer(Einstiegslevel)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
9
Engineer
$111K
$105K
$0
$6K
10
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
11
Senior Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Anzeigen 4 Weitere Stufen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei SES Satellites?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei SES Satellites in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $194,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei SES Satellites für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $120,000.

