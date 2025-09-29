Unternehmensverzeichnis
ServiceChannel
Das mittlere Produktdesigner-Vergütungspaket in United States bei ServiceChannel beläuft sich auf $120K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ServiceChannels Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/29/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
ServiceChannel
UX Designer
Pleasanton, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$120K
Stufe
Mid Senior
Grundgehalt
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei ServiceChannel?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Beitragen

FAQ

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור Produktdesigner ב-ServiceChannel in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $138,320. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ServiceChannel עבור תפקיד Produktdesigner in United States הוא $120,000.

Weitere Ressourcen