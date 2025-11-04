Unternehmensverzeichnis
Securonix
Securonix Produktmanager Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktmanager-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Securonix beläuft sich auf $180K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Securonixs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/4/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Securonix
Product Manager
Dallas, TX
Gesamt pro Jahr
$180K
Stufe
Senior
Grundgehalt
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
10 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Securonix?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktmanager bei Securonix in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $222,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Securonix für die Position Produktmanager in United States beträgt $170,000.

