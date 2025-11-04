Unternehmensverzeichnis
Security Compass
Security Compass Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütungspaket in Canada bei Security Compass beläuft sich auf CA$181K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Security Compasss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/4/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Security Compass
Software Engineering Manager
Toronto, ON, Canada
Gesamt pro Jahr
CA$181K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
CA$176K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$4.6K
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
11 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Security Compass?
+CA$80.9K
+CA$124K
+CA$27.9K
+CA$48.8K
+CA$30.7K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Engineering-Manager bei Security Compass in Canada liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$183,708. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Security Compass für die Position Software-Engineering-Manager in Canada beträgt CA$180,881.

