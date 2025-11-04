Unternehmensverzeichnis
Security Compass
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

Security Compass Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Canada bei Security Compass beläuft sich auf CA$108K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Security Compasss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/4/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Security Compass
Software Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Gesamt pro Jahr
CA$108K
Stufe
2
Grundgehalt
CA$108K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
1 Jahr
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Security Compass?
Block logo
+CA$80.9K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$27.9K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.8K
Verily logo
+CA$30.7K
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Security Compass in Canada liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$187,413. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Security Compass für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Canada beträgt CA$104,358.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Security Compass gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Pythian
  • Benevity
  • SICPA
  • IntraEdge
  • Clio
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen