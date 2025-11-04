Unternehmensverzeichnis
Secureworks
Secureworks Cybersicherheitsanalyst Gehälter

Das mittlere Cybersicherheitsanalyst-Vergütungspaket bei Secureworks beläuft sich auf $138K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Secureworkss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/4/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Secureworks
Security Analyst
Atlanta, GA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$138K
Stufe
Senior Advisor
Grundgehalt
$130K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$8K
Jahre im Unternehmen
7 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
8 Jahre
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Cybersicherheitsanalyst bei Secureworks liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $218,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Secureworks für die Position Cybersicherheitsanalyst beträgt $131,500.

