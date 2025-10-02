Die Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütung in Greater Toronto Area bei Scotiabank reicht von CA$126K pro year bis CA$181K. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Toronto Area beläuft sich auf CA$138K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Scotiabanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L7
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L8
CA$153K
CA$139K
CA$992.6
CA$13.1K
L9
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L10
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
