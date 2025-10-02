Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Toronto Area bei Scotiabank reicht von CA$90.2K pro year für L6 bis CA$184K pro year für L9. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Toronto Area beläuft sich auf CA$120K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Scotiabanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L6
CA$90.2K
CA$85.4K
CA$1.6K
CA$3.2K
L7
CA$117K
CA$109K
CA$1.6K
CA$6.3K
L8
CA$139K
CA$126K
CA$2.9K
CA$10.1K
L9
CA$184K
CA$154K
CA$7.4K
CA$23.2K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen