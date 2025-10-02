Unternehmensverzeichnis
Scotiabank
Scotiabank Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Toronto Area

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Toronto Area bei Scotiabank reicht von CA$90.2K pro year für L6 bis CA$184K pro year für L9. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Toronto Area beläuft sich auf CA$120K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Scotiabanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L6
(Einstiegslevel)
CA$90.2K
CA$85.4K
CA$1.6K
CA$3.2K
L7
CA$117K
CA$109K
CA$1.6K
CA$6.3K
L8
CA$139K
CA$126K
CA$2.9K
CA$10.1K
L9
CA$184K
CA$154K
CA$7.4K
CA$23.2K
CA$225K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Scotiabank?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

Qualitätssicherungs-Softwareentwickler (QS)

Dateningenieur

Webentwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Scotiabank in Greater Toronto Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$184,151. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Scotiabank für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Toronto Area beträgt CA$115,063.

Weitere Ressourcen