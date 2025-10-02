Unternehmensverzeichnis
Scotiabank
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  • Colombia

Scotiabank Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Colombia

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Colombia bei Scotiabank reicht von COP 184.06M pro year für L6 bis COP 130.87M pro year für L7. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Colombia beläuft sich auf COP 130.15M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Scotiabanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L6
(Einstiegslevel)
COP 184.06M
COP 169.99M
COP 0
COP 14.07M
L7
COP 130.87M
COP 126.13M
COP 0
COP 4.74M
L8
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L9
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP 643.23M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Scotiabank?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

Qualitätssicherungs-Softwareentwickler (QS)

Dateningenieur

Webentwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Scotiabank in Colombia liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von COP 269,354,338. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Scotiabank für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Colombia beträgt COP 126,473,950.

Weitere Ressourcen