Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Colombia bei Scotiabank reicht von COP 184.06M pro year für L6 bis COP 130.87M pro year für L7. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Colombia beläuft sich auf COP 130.15M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Scotiabanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L6
COP 184.06M
COP 169.99M
COP 0
COP 14.07M
L7
COP 130.87M
COP 126.13M
COP 0
COP 4.74M
L8
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L9
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
