    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Datenwissenschaftler

  • Alle Datenwissenschaftler-Gehälter

  • Greater Toronto Area

Scotiabank Datenwissenschaftler Gehälter in Greater Toronto Area

Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in Greater Toronto Area bei Scotiabank reicht von CA$116K pro year für L7 bis CA$144K pro year für L8. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Toronto Area beläuft sich auf CA$121K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Scotiabanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L6
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L7
CA$116K
CA$106K
CA$1K
CA$8.8K
L8
CA$144K
CA$130K
CA$1.9K
CA$12.3K
L9
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Datenwissenschaftler bei Scotiabank in Greater Toronto Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$143,992. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Scotiabank für die Position Datenwissenschaftler in Greater Toronto Area beträgt CA$123,390.

