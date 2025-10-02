Unternehmensverzeichnis
Scotiabank
Scotiabank Data-Science-Manager Gehälter in Greater Toronto Area

Das mittlere Data-Science-Manager-Vergütungspaket in Greater Toronto Area bei Scotiabank beläuft sich auf CA$117K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Scotiabanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Scotiabank
Data Science Manager
Toronto, ON, Canada
Gesamt pro Jahr
CA$117K
Stufe
7
Grundgehalt
CA$107K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$10.2K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Scotiabank?

CA$225K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Beitragen

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data-Science-Manager at Scotiabank in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$136,957. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scotiabank for the Data-Science-Manager role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$117,014.

Weitere Ressourcen