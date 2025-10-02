Unternehmensverzeichnis
Scotiabank Datenanalyst Gehälter in Greater Toronto Area

Das mittlere Datenanalyst-Vergütungspaket in Greater Toronto Area bei Scotiabank beläuft sich auf CA$86.3K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Scotiabanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Scotiabank
Data Analyst
Toronto, ON, Canada
Gesamt pro Jahr
CA$86.3K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
CA$86.3K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Scotiabank?

CA$225K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Datenanalyst at Scotiabank in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$102,784. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scotiabank for the Datenanalyst role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$86,255.

