Die Business-Analyst-Vergütung in Greater Toronto Area bei Scotiabank reicht von CA$87.3K pro year für L6 bis CA$134K pro year für L8. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Toronto Area beläuft sich auf CA$99.1K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Scotiabanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L6
CA$87.3K
CA$83.8K
CA$297.1
CA$3.2K
L7
CA$103K
CA$95K
CA$563.2
CA$7.2K
L8
CA$134K
CA$117K
CA$2.1K
CA$15.1K
L9
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
