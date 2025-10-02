Unternehmensverzeichnis
Scotiabank
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Business-Analyst

  • Alle Business-Analyst-Gehälter

  • Greater Toronto Area

Scotiabank Business-Analyst Gehälter in Greater Toronto Area

Die Business-Analyst-Vergütung in Greater Toronto Area bei Scotiabank reicht von CA$87.3K pro year für L6 bis CA$134K pro year für L8. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Toronto Area beläuft sich auf CA$99.1K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Scotiabanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L6
CA$87.3K
CA$83.8K
CA$297.1
CA$3.2K
L7
CA$103K
CA$95K
CA$563.2
CA$7.2K
L8
CA$134K
CA$117K
CA$2.1K
CA$15.1K
L9
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen

CA$225K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Scotiabank?

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Business-Analyst Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business-Analyst at Scotiabank in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$142,041. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scotiabank for the Business-Analyst role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$96,688.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Scotiabank gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • RBC
  • Deutsche Bank
  • KeyBank
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Bank of America
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen