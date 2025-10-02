Unternehmensverzeichnis
Scandit
Scandit Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Poland

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Poland bei Scandit beläuft sich auf PLN 231K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Scandits Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Scandit
Software Engineer
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
Gesamt pro Jahr
PLN 231K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
PLN 212K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 18.4K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2-4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Scandit?

PLN 600K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

FAQ

Scandit in PolandSoftware-Ingenieur职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬PLN 267,097。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Scandit in PolandSoftware-Ingenieur职位的年度总薪酬中位数为PLN 218,551。

