Scaler Academy Geschäftsentwicklung Gehälter in Greater Bengaluru

Das mittlere Geschäftsentwicklung-Vergütungspaket in Greater Bengaluru bei Scaler Academy beläuft sich auf ₹845K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Scaler Academys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Gesamt pro Jahr
₹845K
Grundgehalt
₹845K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5-10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Scaler Academy?

₹13.94M

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Geschäftsentwicklung bei Scaler Academy in Greater Bengaluru liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹1,185,361. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Scaler Academy für die Position Geschäftsentwicklung in Greater Bengaluru beträgt ₹1,053,641.

Weitere Ressourcen