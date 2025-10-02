Unternehmensverzeichnis
Scale AI Technischer Programmmanager Gehälter in Mexico

Die Technischer Programmmanager-Vergütung in Mexico bei Scale AI beträgt MX$1.38M pro year für L4. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Scale AIs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L3
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L4
MX$1.38M
MX$1.26M
MX$57.9K
MX$62.2K
L5
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L6
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
Anzeigen 2 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen

Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Scale AI unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technischer Programmmanager at Scale AI in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$30,091,134. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scale AI for the Technischer Programmmanager role in Mexico is MXMX$23,042,233.

