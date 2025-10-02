Unternehmensverzeichnis
Scale AI
Scale AI Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in San Francisco Bay Area

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in San Francisco Bay Area bei Scale AI reicht von $199K pro year für L3 bis $405K pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in San Francisco Bay Area beläuft sich auf $224K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Scale AIs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L3
(Einstiegslevel)
$199K
$151K
$45.2K
$2K
L4
$262K
$188K
$71.4K
$2.5K
L5
$405K
$210K
$195K
$812
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Scale AI unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



Enthaltene Titel

Machine Learning Engineer

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Scale AI in San Francisco Bay Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $405,082. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Scale AI für die Position Software-Ingenieur in San Francisco Bay Area beträgt $226,240.

Weitere Ressourcen