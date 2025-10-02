Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in New York City Area bei Scale AI reicht von $231K pro year für L3 bis $484K pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in New York City Area beläuft sich auf $325K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Scale AIs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L3
$231K
$166K
$60K
$4.3K
L4
$329K
$192K
$136K
$0
L5
$484K
$245K
$238K
$833
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Scale AI unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.