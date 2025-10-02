Unternehmensverzeichnis
Scale AI
Die Projektmanager-Vergütung in San Francisco Bay Area bei Scale AI reicht von $122K pro year für L3 bis $312K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in San Francisco Bay Area beläuft sich auf $120K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Scale AIs Gesamtvergütungspakete an.

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L3
$122K
$107K
$10K
$5K
L4
$312K
$173K
$103K
$36.6K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Scale AI unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Projektmanager at Scale AI in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $340,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scale AI for the Projektmanager role in San Francisco Bay Area is $120,000.

Weitere Ressourcen