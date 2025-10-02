Unternehmensverzeichnis
Scalable Capital Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter in Munich Metro Region

Das mittlere Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütungspaket in Munich Metro Region bei Scalable Capital beläuft sich auf €104K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Scalable Capitals Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Median-Paket
Scalable Capital
Software Engineering Manager
Munich, BY, Germany
Gesamt pro Jahr
€104K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
€84.5K
Stock (/yr)
€19.9K
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Scalable Capital?

€142K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Engineering-Manager bei Scalable Capital in Munich Metro Region liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €112,497. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Scalable Capital für die Position Software-Engineering-Manager in Munich Metro Region beträgt €104,966.

Weitere Ressourcen