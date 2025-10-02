Unternehmensverzeichnis
Sberbank
  • Gehälter
  • Lösungsarchitekt

  • Alle Lösungsarchitekt-Gehälter

  • Moscow Metro Area

Sberbank Lösungsarchitekt Gehälter in Moscow Metro Area

Die Lösungsarchitekt-Vergütung in Moscow Metro Area bei Sberbank reicht von RUB 5.9M pro year für L7 bis RUB 8.08M pro year für L13. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Moscow Metro Area beläuft sich auf RUB 5.92M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Sberbanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L7
RUB 5.9M
RUB 5.52M
RUB 0
RUB 381K
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L10
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB 13.36M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Beitragen
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Sberbank?

Enthaltene Titel

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Cloud Security Architect

FAQ

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור Lösungsarchitekt ב-Sberbank in Moscow Metro Area עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של RUB 11,539,667. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Sberbank עבור תפקיד Lösungsarchitekt in Moscow Metro Area הוא RUB 6,162,235.

