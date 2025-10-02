Die Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütung in Moscow Metro Area bei Sberbank reicht von RUB 4.16M pro year für L12 bis RUB 8.2M pro year für L13. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Moscow Metro Area beläuft sich auf RUB 5.26M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Sberbanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L11
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L12
RUB 4.16M
RUB 3.54M
RUB 0
RUB 627K
L13
RUB 8.2M
RUB 6.11M
RUB 0
RUB 2.09M
L14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
