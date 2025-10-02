Unternehmensverzeichnis
Sberbank
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Engineering-Manager

  • Alle Software-Engineering-Manager-Gehälter

  • Moscow Metro Area

Sberbank Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter in Moscow Metro Area

Die Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütung in Moscow Metro Area bei Sberbank reicht von RUB 4.16M pro year für L12 bis RUB 8.2M pro year für L13. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Moscow Metro Area beläuft sich auf RUB 5.26M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Sberbanks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L11
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L12
RUB 4.16M
RUB 3.54M
RUB 0
RUB 627K
L13
RUB 8.2M
RUB 6.11M
RUB 0
RUB 2.09M
L14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen

RUB 13.36M

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Sberbank?

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Engineering-Manager Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Software-Engineering-Manager a Sberbank in Moscow Metro Area és una compensació total anual de RUB 11,259,091. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Sberbank per al rol de Software-Engineering-Manager in Moscow Metro Area és RUB 7,052,230.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Sberbank gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • HSBC
  • ICICI Bank
  • Franklin Templeton
  • Apollo Global Management
  • Commerzbank
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen